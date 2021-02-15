... or complete this form


Connectivity, cybersecurity, collaboration tools & unified communications for the enterprise, SMEs, airports, business parks & sporting venues across the North and Midlands.

Connect, protect & collaborate

At Connectus, we focus on compelling business outcomes for our clients by partnering with you to transform your business with technology.

Connectus are a leading connectivity and value-added services partner, providing a unique blend of fully managed services to protect your business and enable it to scale in order to create a sustainable and competitive advantage.

We help our clients mitigate cost, risk and complexity via our simple One Provider approach, providing your business with the tools for growth through our range of services covering connectivity, network and cybersecurity, voice, IT support and data storage and backup.

Work faster and smarter

Connectus are registered suppliers to the UK government’s gigabit broadband voucher scheme which allows businesses across the UK to receive grant of up to £2,500 to go towards the cost of your business leased line.

At Connectus we offer full-fibre broadband connections which provide the fastest and most reliable speeds currently available. Our approach underpins the Government’s commitment to a vision of a full fibre Britain.

As part of this commitment, in March 2018 the UK government announced the £67m Gigabit Broadband Voucher Scheme. Terms and Conditions do apply, so to learn more about how your business can receive funding, please email andy.marsden@connectus.org.uk or call 0330 440 4848.

Great service from start to finish. The broadband speed is excellent and they have a great team who have helped me on numerous occasions with IT related solutions.

Connectus provided our business with expert support from initial enquiry right through to installation. They helped us with the BDUK grant application and ensured the whole process was as stress free as possible.

The Connectus team are so easy to work with, straightforward, accommodating and trustworthy, they really do feel an integral part of our on-site team.

