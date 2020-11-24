Connectus helps business ride the second lockdown wave

Connectus is all too aware of the issues facing many businesses as we endure a second lockdown – and is offering a vital corporate lifeline in the form of a number of cost-saving services.

CEO, Roy Shelton, says: “We appreciate the continuing frustration and uncertainty experienced by our customers, as we often experience the same issues relating to the current economic and social challenges. But we were all more prepared for the second lockdown. At Connectus, we learnt some lessons in the first lockdown, and have taken that insight and created what we hope are some great ways – including financial support – to help our existing and new customers to navigate the stormy waters of this ongoing crisis.”

Back in March, Connectus saw first hand the way in which businesses supported their staff and customers, how employees delivered their work and the way employers cared for staff wellbeing. At the crux of these issues, Connectus saw how its Connect – Protect – Collaborate approach really came into its own during the pandemic lockdown.

And now, the Connectus team – considered key workers during the lockdown because of the vital connectivity services they provide – is servicing clients with a raft of benefits to help them survive the tough economic climate.

Connectus helps its customers mitigate cost, complexity and risk from their organisations, whilst addressing the most important issues facing business leaders today. The top challenges it is enabling businesses to overcome include:

Business growth post covid 19

Increased security and regulatory compliance

Cost reduction with increased efficiencies

Engaging home and remote workers

Enhanced levels of customer satisfaction

Mitigation of risk and uncertainty around Brexit exposure

Driving increased occupancy rates across services office space and hospitality

“Organisations need a partner which can help them face down their challenges and deliver business growth while protecting commercial interests, corporate reputation and customer experience,” adds Shelton.

Firstly, a price freeze for all existing contracted customers until the end of March 2021 will provide a degree of financial support and stability. On top of this, Connectus is behind a plan to offer its customers totally uncapped usage of connectivity services, along with the peace of mind delivered by unlimited support for the current products and services

“Mindful of the issues we came across in March, we are also offering free technical advice for setting up homeworkers, or for homeworkers returning to the workplace,” adds Roy, “and for added reassurance in these tumultuous times, free data backup and retrieval until the end of March 2021.”

And while Connectus is supporting its existing customer base around the clock, there are rewards for new customers too.

New customers adopting Connectus’ services from today until the end of the current furlough scheme will receive a complimentary one hour IT and cyber health check and a 10% discount on any of the leading service provider’s Connect-Protect-Collaborate managed services.

Finally, existing customers can take advantage of a further minimum of 10% discount on all contract renewals and new services.

“Based on the trials we all experienced in the last lockdown, we hope our current offers really help our ever-growing client base pass through and beyond the current lockdown with greater confidence in their future business success, backed by our unbeatable service offerings,” concludes the CEO.

Active customers can log support requests as normal here. You can also email support@connectus.org.uk or call the support desk on 0330 440 4848. This support includes technical advice on moving staff to homeworking and for that, clients may also be interested in the Connectus homeworker packages which will provide a dedicated cyber-secure business connection, TEAMS & VOIP.